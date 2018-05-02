Take 2: Wildcats win tourney, league titles

The Blanchester High School tennis team made it a double win Wednesday in the SBAAC National Division. The Wildcats won the league tournament on the Wilmington High School tennis courts which gave them the overall team championship in the National Division. In the photo, from left to right, Ian Heeg, Brian Miller, Tanner Kellerman, Colton Wilson, William Rannells; back row, Clayton Schirmer, coach Scott Shepard, Dakota McCollister, Jordan Stroud, Hunter Miller, coach Reilly Hopkins, Jacob Miller, Josh Casteel.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_TEN_blanchamps.jpg