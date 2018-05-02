Astros shake off slow start in 8-4 win

LEES CREEK – Brandon Norris had three hits and picked up the save on the mound as East Clinton defeated Felicity 8-4 in SBAAC National Division baseball at ECHS.

The Senior Night wins puts the Astros at 9-8 overall and 8-3 in the division. They can earn a share of the league crown with a win over Blanchester in the league finale.

“Our seniors showed up to play,” EC coach Brian Carey said of Justin Smith, Brandon Norris, Dylan Michael. “They will be a hard group to replace both as leaders and players.”

Neither team scored through three innings then both teams tallied a single run in the fourth.

“Even through the first three innings, we made hard outs,” Carey said.

But the Astros broke open the close game with four in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

“I’m glad they kept hitting and having good at-bats.”

After Smith pitched into the sixth inning, Norris came on to close out the win.

SUMMARY

May 2 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 8 Felicity 4

F 000-102-1…..4-7-1

E 000-143-x…..8-13-2

(4) FELICITY (ab-r-h-rbi) Lindsey 3-0-2-0 Pinger 3-0-0-1 Shelton 4-0-1-0 Simpson 3-2-1-0 Swindford 4-1-0-0 Rutherford 3-0-0-0 Reeves 4-1-2-2 Armacost 2-0-1-0 Benjamin 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-4-7-3

(8) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-0-1-0 Michael 4-1-2-2 Arellano 4-1-1-1 Smith 3-2-2-1 M. Mitchell 3-0-1-1 Burkitt 2-1-1-1 Hall 3-1-1-0 Norris 3-0-3-2 Vadnais 2-1-1-0 Dotson 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 28-8-13-8

2B: F-Shelton, Simpson, Reeves; EC-Burkitt, Michael, M. Mitchell, Norris, Smith

3B: EC-Smith

SB: F-Lindsey 3, Simpson, Swinford 2; EC-Burkitt, Dotson, Hall, Michael, Z. Mitchell, Vadnais

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Felicity

Simpson (L) 6-13-8-8-1-3

East Clinton

Smith (W) 5.1-6-3-1-3-4

Norris (S) 1.2-1-1-0-1-3

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-3.jpg