Seniors pace Falcons to second in SBAAC American

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie put Western Brown away with nine runs in the final two innings of a 16-6 win Wednesday in SBAAC American Division baseball action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons finish league play with a 7-3 record, good enough for second place in the American, coach Brian Camp said. Massie is 10-8 overall and will play at Milford on Thursday.

Massie celebrated Senior Night in the home finale.

“Luke Richardson, Max Murray, Weston Trampler, Ashdain Adams, Alec Thomas, Cam Collett and Keith Mineer … they were really huge tonight,” Camp said. “We’ve struggled all season putting together a bunch of hits but tonight our seniors were 13-for-24. They will be greatly missed next season.

“This is the first class when I started coaching at Massie. It’s been an enjoyable time coaching these guys. Great group of kids.”

Mineer pitched the final two innings and did not allow a run. Luke Chappie went four innings to earn the win.

Massie led 7-6 after four innings but then scored four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to run-rule the Broncos.

