WHS finds ‘Smart’ way to celebrate Senior Night

WILMINGTON – Courtney Smart had two hits and earned the pitching win in her first start of the season Wednesday as the Wilmington High School softball team blasted Batavia 13-1 in SBAAC American Division play.

“Courtney did a great ob in her first pitching start of the season,” WHS coach Glen Blessing said. “She kept the ball down for the most part and changed speeds really well.

“She has stepped up big for us this year at the catcher position and did it again tonight on the mound. I can’t put into words how much she has grown and matured during her four years of varsity softball, both as a player and a person.”

Smart and Grace Thokey were honored after the game as part of the Senior Night festivities.

“We wish them the best of luck,” Blessing said.

Smart pitched five innings and did not walk a batter, which extends Wilmington’s streak to 36 innings pitched without walking a batter.

Kendra McKenna had three hits and drove in four runs to pace the offense.

May 2 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 13 Batavia 1

B 000-10…..1-4-4

W 453-1x…..13-15-2

(1) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) Mehlman 3-0-1-0 Demmings 2-0-0-0 Thompson 1-0-0-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 McCouthy 2-1-2-0 Koszo 2-0-0-0 Baker 2-0-1-1 Neal 2-0-0-0 Canter 2-0-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 20-1-4-1

(13) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Veidt 3-3-3-1 Bickett 4-1-1-1 Smart 3-0-2-1 Flint 3-0-1-1 Blessing 2-2-1-1 McKenna 3-1-3-4 Brown 3-0-2-1 Hardin 3-0-1-1 South 2-1-1-0 Spendlove 0-2-0-0 Briana 0-1-0-0 Partin 0-2-0-0. TOTALS 26-13-15-11

2B: B-McCouthy; W-McKenna 2

HR: W-Veidt

SB: W-Veidt 2, Briana, Blessing, Flint, Partin, McKenna 2, Bickett

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Smart (W) 5-4-1-1-0-5

