Williamsburg takes advantage of BHS errors

WILLIAMSBURG – A lot of things went right for Blanchester but not enough in a 4-1 loss to defending state champion Williamsburg in SBAAC National Division softball action.

Blanchester is 7-10 overall and 7-4 in the National Division.

Maddie Curless pitched well for Blanchester, allowing just one earned run. The BHS defense committed three errors.

Blanchester had just one hit against Carly Wagers but walked seven times.

“We really battled,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We just couldn’t put together anything offensively. Wagers was just too much for us to overcome. Maddie pitched one of her better games.”

SUMMARY

May 2 2018

@Williamsburg High School

BL 000-000-0…..0-1-3

W 000-031-x…..4-6-0

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 1-0-0-0 Dalton 2-0-0-0 Abney 4-0-1-0 Mann 3-0-0-0 Curless 2-0-0-0 Oberle 3-0-0-0 Rose 1-0-0-0 Phillips 3-0-0-0 Shank 2-0-0-0 Henry 1-0-0-0

SB: B-Patton

PITCHING

Curless (L) 6-6-4-1-3-2

