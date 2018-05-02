Wildcats win tourney, National Division titles

WILMINGTON – The Blanchester High School tennis team made it a clean sweep of the SBAAC National Division this season.

The Wildcats won the league tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School, which allowed them to claim the overall league title in the process.

“Fabulous effort throughout the season to be both Felicity and Bethel-Tate twice,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “It’s been quite a few years since we did that.”

East Clinton finished fourth in the tournament and in the overall standings. The top finish on Wednesday for the Astros came at third singles where Jake Howard was the runnerup in a three-set thriller.

For Blanchester, Hunter Miller won the third singles championship while the doubles team of Tanner Kellerman and Ian Heeg were the second double champions.

The Wildcats had a four-point lead overall Felicity going into the tournament but Shepard believed his squad still had to perform well in order to win the overall crown.

“After doing so well in the regular season, it would have been easy to letdown and finish lower but still winning or tying for league. The whole team led the way today. We had some great victories and heartbreak losses but the team came through in a three-way titanic struggle.”

Shepard was happy with the win and the way the tournament itself unfolded.

“Many thanks to the other team and coaches, and Steve Reed and Doug Cooper for hosting an awesome tournament,” Shepard said.

SUMMARY

May 2 2018

SBAAC National Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Team Scores

Blanchester 37 Felicity 36 Bethel-Tate 31 East Clinton 29 Clermont NE 18 Georgetown 13

First singles

• Jacob Olds (EC) was def by Kisner (BT) 2-6, 4-6; def Brown (CNE) 8-4. Finished fifth.

• Jacob Miller (B) def Kisner (BT) 6-1, 6-4; was def by Boeckman (F) 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7). Finished second

Second singles

• Hunter Miller (B) def Pence (EC) 6-0, 6-3; def Cooper (BT) 6-2, 6-1. Finish first.

• Alex Pence (EC) def Pan (G) 6-3, 6-3; was def by Miller (B) 0-6, 3-6; was def by Stamper (F) 3-6, 2-6. Finished fourth

Third singles

• Brian Miller (B) won by forfeit Georgetown; was def by Howard (EC) 1-6, 2-6; def Clarkson (F) 6-2, 6-1. Finished third.

• Jake Howard (EC) def Miller (B) 6-1, 6-2; was def by Erwin (BT) 6-2, 3-6, 2-6. Finished second.

First doubles

• Jordan Stroud, Dakota McCollister (B) def Beebe, Wering (CNE) 6-1, 6-4; were def by Glassmeyer, Hamilton (F) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-7 (3-7); def Wick, Weeks (BT) 6-1, 7-5. Finished third.

• John Cline, Hayden Pirman (EC) def K. Powell, L. Powell (G) 6-0, 6-0; def Wicks, Weeks (BT) 7-6 (9-7), 6-2; were def by Glassmeyer, Hamilton (F) 3-6, 2-6. Finished second.

Second doubles

• Tanner Kellerman, Ian Heeg (B) won by forfeit Georgetown; def Cline, Bronson (EC) 7-5, 6-3; def Buckler, Jones (F) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9). Finished first.

• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson (EC) were def by Kellerman, Heeg (B) 5-7, 3-6; def Lowe, Olindick (BT) 3-6, 0-6. Finished third.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_TEN_blanchamps-1.jpg