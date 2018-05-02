Wildcats clinch share of National Division crown

WILLIAMSBURG – With a 10-6 win over Williamsburg, the Blanchester baseball team clinched at least a share of the SBAAC National Division crown Wednesday afternoon.

Blanchester is 12-8 overall and 9-2 in the National. The team can earn an outright championship with a win over East Clinton on Thursday. The Astros are one game behind the Wildcats and can forge a tie for first with a win. East Clinton defeated Blanchester last week.

Dustin Howard had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Justin Ballard had a single, double and one RBI. Jacksson Waialae had two singles.

“This is the day we’ve been looking for offensively,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We were able to pound out 11 hits off a quality pitcher. We need to ride this momentum into tomorrow. If we keep putting the ball in play, good things will happen.”

Brant Bandow drove in a pair of teammates and had a single.Preston Griffin and Jack Davidson both had a single and RBI.Chris Farrow had a double and RBI.

Despite the win, Lawson was not pleased having to use three pitchers in the seventh inning.

“We were up 10-2 going into the seventh and had to burn through three pitchers to close it out,” he said. “We couldn’t find the strike zone. But that’s what teammates are for, to pick each other up. I’m really happy for them. It was a big win.”

