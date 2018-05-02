Western Brown hammers Massie 13-1 in battle of SBAAC powers

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie’s 1-0 lead was short-lived Wednesday as Western Brown ripped the Lady Falcons 13-1 in SBAAC American Division softball action at CMHS.

The two teams finish atop the American Division standings with 9-1 records, each losing at home in the two-game series.

“Western Brown came ready to play and we didn’t,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “I give (Western Brown coach) Blaine and his girls all the credit. They played exceptionally well.”

Sydney Barnes gave up a homerun Victoria Sivert in the first inning then blanked Massie the rest of the way. It was 6-1 Broncos going to the seventh when Massie surrendered seven runs.

“The wheels fell off completely in the top of the seventh,” Lauer said.

Taylor Florea was the losing pitcher, lasting just 2.1 innings.

Clinton-Massie is 21-2 on the year.

SUMMARY

May 2 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Western Brown 13 Clinton-Massie 1

WB 014-100-7…..13

CM 100-000-0…..1

(1) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-0-2-0 L. Carter 4-0-1-0 Lay 4-0-1-0 Anderson 3-0-0-0 Sivert 2-1-1-1 Clayborn 3-0-0-0 Carruthers 3-0-0-0 Miller 3-0-3-0 Florea 1-0-0-0 Doan 2-0-0-0.

2B: L. Carter

HR: Sivert

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Florea (L) 2.1-5-5-5-1-2

L. Carter 4.2-11-8-8-0-3

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_claybornhbpWbEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_kcarterWBEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_millercatchWbEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_cm_teamchampEC.jpg