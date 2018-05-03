Blan JV wins wild one over WHS 27-17

BLANCHESTER – Hayden Tedrick drove in six runs and Blanchester scored 14 runs in the third inning Wednesday en route to a 27-17 win over Williamsburg at Bott Field.

Williamsburg led 15-13 going to the bottom of the third when Blanchester pushed 14 runs across.

“There were quite a few fundamental mistakes we made offensively and defensively but this team doesn’t ever quit and we were able to battle through the adversity to win the game,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said.

Tedrick had just one hit, an inside-the-park homerun. He scored four runs.

Nate Moore struck out six in 2.2 innings of relief work on the mound.

Carter Stevens had a hit, walked three times, scored four runs and drove in two. Kaleb Goodin had a single and a double, drove in two runs and scored a run. Orin Potts had a double, three walks and three runs scored. Jesse Wright scored three runs.

Justin Myers had a hit, drove in a run, walked twice and scored four runs. Peyton West was hit by three pitches and scored three runs. Nate Moore had a hit, walked four times and scored three runs. Dakota Ware had a double, walked twice, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-4.jpg