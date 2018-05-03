ROB girls win SBAAC Middle School Track, Field Championship

GEORGETOWN – Led by Kaitlyn Hickey and Chloe Sutton, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School held off Clinton-Massie Tuesday to win the SBAAC Middle School Track and Field Championship at Georgetown High School’s track complex.

Blanchester finished ninth and East Clinton was 12th. There are no divisions for the middle school meet.

Hickey won the discus (90-3) and shot put (36-9.5) while Sutton hit the track and won the 100-meter dash (13.77) and the 200-meter dash (28.42).

Clinton-Massie’s Kaden Kimple won the long jump (12-6.5) but three Clinton County athletes followed her in the event – Tori Piatt of Borror second, Emma Winemiller of Blanchester third and Sutton of Borror fourth.

May 1 2018

SBAAC Middle School Track & Field Championship

@Georgetown High School

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 84.5 Clinton-Massie 74 Williamsburg 71 Bethel-Tate 63 Hamersvile 62.5 New Richmond 58.5 Batavia 56 Goshen 51 Blanchester 24.5 Mt Orab 15 Clermont NE 14 East Clinton 8 Georgetown 3

HIGH JUMP: Bee (BT) 4-4 Mancino (BT) 4-4 Bird (NR) 4-4 Brianna Brunke (Wilm) 4-2 Propeck (Ha) 4-2 Espinosa-Ley (Go) 4-2 Noland (Go) 4-2 Emma Winemiller (BL) 4-2 Dani Brannon (Wilm) 4-2

DISCUS: Kaitlyn Hickey (Wilm) 90-3 Roblero-Solis (Ha) 74-7 Johnson (Ha) 72-0 Williams (Ba) 71-8 Strayer (CNE) 70-7 Ainsley Whitaker (BL) 61-5 Anna Malone (EC) 60-5 Regan Grogg (BL) 59-9

LONG JUMP: Kaden Kimple (CM) 12-6.5 Tori Piatt (Wilm) 12-3.5 Emma Winemiller (BL) 12-3 Chloe Sutton (Wilm) 12-2 Davidson (Wil) 12-1.5 Beverly (CNE) 11-6.5 Moore (Wi) 11-5 Elam (MO) 11-3.5

POLE VAULT: Childers (NR) 7-6 Stidham (Wi) 7-6 Abby Broglin (CM) 6-6 Isabella Allen (Wilm) 6-6 Dunning (NR) 6-6 Breckin Harner (CM) 6-0 Wenker (Go) 6-0 Moore (Wi) 5-6

SHOT PUT: Kaitlyn Hickey (Wilm) 36-9.5 Hollifield (BT) 35-9.5 Williams (Ba) 34-1 Roblero-Solis (Ha) 32-7.5 Myers (Go) 31-9 Lacie Tedrick (Bl) 30-1.5 Wenker (Go) 28-8 Anna Malone (EC) 28-3.5

100 HURDLES: Copenhaver (Ba) 18.21 Breckin Harner (CM) 19.29 Applegate (Wi) 19.36 Daugherty (Ha) 19.5 Bowen (NR) 19.62 Annie Trovillo (BL) 19.93 Jozie Jones (EC) 20.02 Shepherd (Ha) 20.2

100 DASH: Chloe Sutton (Wilm) 13.77 Leonard (BT) 13.87 Lilze (G0) 13.98 Hoffrogge (Go) 14.03 Neal (MO) 14.24 Ainsley Whitaker (BL) 14.28 Ashley Doyle (CM) 14.36 Farrell (Wi) 14.43

4X200 RELAY: Goshen 2:05.88 Williamsburg 2:06.15 Clinton-Massie (Abby Broglin, Breckin Harner, Kaden Kimple, Holly Young) 2:07.99 Wilmington (Tori Piatt, Makiya Sherman, Isabella Allen, Emma Simpson) 2:08.2 Hamersville 2:11.14 Mt Orab 2:11.16 Batavia 2:12.14 Clermont NE 2:12.34

1600 RUN: Graff (NR) 5:30.49 Gregory (Wi) 6:03.65 Abbinante (Ha) 6:06.02; Kalli Abbott (Wilm) 6:11.18 Vanhook (BT) 6:17.06 Carah Anteck (EC) 6:22.25 Woods (MO) 6:24.04; Emma Damewood (Bl) 6:33.40

4X100 RELAY: Bethel Tate 56.65 Clinton-Massie (Kylee Lamb, Abbey Steed, Josefine Majdoch, Ashley Doyle) 57.03 Batavia 58.18 Williamsburg 58.34 Goshen 59.17 Wilmington (Sydney Totten, Makiya Sherman, Ryann Morrison, Destyne Turner) 59.37 Blanchester (Madi Berrien, Madison Ogden, Destiny Blankenbeckler, Ainsley Whitaker) 59.74 Clermont NE 59.82

400 DASH: Graff (NR) 1:05.02 Collier (Ba) 1:06.96 Davis (Ha) 1:08.07 Abbey Steed (CM) 1:08.87 Connor (Wi) 1:09.22 Bird (NR) 1:12.02; Sydney McCord (Wilm) 1:12.67 Silvis (MO) 1:13.31

200 HURDLES: Copenhaver (Ba) 32.03 Stidham (Wi) 32.17 Miller (BT) 34.2 Kenley Robinson (CM) 34.86 Josefine Majdoch (CM) 35.16 Insko (Geo) 35.73 Emma Winemiller (Bl) 35.78 Lucas (Ha) 35.92

800 RUN: Graff (NR) 2:37.01 Abbinante (Ha) 2:38.21 Gregory (Wi) 2:46.7 Vanhook (BT) 2:47.88 Davis (Ha) 2:49.37 Woods (MO) 2:54.45 Kalli Abbott (Wilm) 2:57.98 Childers (NR) 3:00.15

200 DASH: Chloe Sutton (Wilm) 28.42 Kylee Lamb (CM) 29.06 Hoffrogge (Go) 29.6 Lilze (Go) 29.63 Smith (BT) 29.77 Copenhaver (Ba) 30.27 Krug (CNE) 30.91 Tori Piatt (Wilm) 30.99

4X400 RELAY: Williamsburg 4:52.1 Clinton-Massie (Kenley Robinson, Ella Mefford, Josefine Majdoch, Ashley Doyle) 4:53.16 Batavia 4:59.87 Wilmington (Makiya Sherman, Kailyn Cordy, Mackenzie Vogues-Pertusit, Sydney McCord) 5:03.07 Hamersville 5:04.64 Clermont NE 5:05.23 Goshen 5:07.2 Mt Orab 5:14.88

