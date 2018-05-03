Borror boys runnersup at SBAAC Track & Field Championship

GEORGETOWN – Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School boys track and field team finished as runnerups Tuesday in the SBAAC Middle School Track and Field Championship at the Georgetown track complex.

Goshen won the meet by 10.5 points over Wilmington. Clinton-Massie was seventh, Blanchester 10th and East Clinton 11th.

The Borror squad had three champions – Brett Brooks in the shot put (45-1), Malik Scott in the 100-meter dash )11.94) and Jonathan Hairston in the 400-meter dash (56.98).

Clinton-Massie’s Braden Rolf cleared 9-0 in the pole vault, matching the height of the winner, but was second based on misses.

SUMMARY

May 1 2018

SBAAC Middle School Track & Field Championship

@Georgetown High School

TEAM SCORES: Goshen 103 Wilmington 92.5 New Richmond 83.5 Mt Orab 77.25 Bethel-Tate 49 Clermont NE 42.25 Clinton-Massie 37 Georgetown 31 Williamsburg 24 Blanchester 15 East Clinton 14 Felicity 7 Batavia 6 Hamersville 3.5

HIGH JUMP: Jenkins (CNE) 5-8 Balzheiser (Geo) 5-2 Campbell (MO) 4-10 Seth Akers (BL) 4-10 Pitts (Go) 4-10 Blaize Johnson (Wilm) 4-8 Wentzel (NR) 4-8 Owens (Geo) 4-8

DISCUS: Iaroli (M) 147-7 Waters (NR) 114-0 Novak (MO) 99-10 Hellenthal (Go) 99-3 Wells (Go) 97-2 Brett Brooks (Wilm) 96-3 Devon Cordell (Wilm) 94-11 Molloy (BT) 93-9

LONG JUMP: Jenkins (CNE) 17-11.5 Malik Scott (Wilm) 17-10 Zaine Cowin (Wilm) 16-11 Brewer (Go) 15-5 Buttree (MO) 14-4 Sandker (MT) 14-4 Wentzel (NR) 14-3.5 Joey Haines (BL) 14-3 Kistler (CNE) 14-2

POLE VAULT: Asbury (NR) 9-0 Braden Rolf (CM) 9-0 Horr (Go) 8-6 Riffle (NR) 8-0 Buchanan (Go) 7-6 Devon Snider (Wilm) 7-6 Woodruff (MO) 7-0 Hansel (Ha) 6-6Mount (MO) 6-6 Erhardt (Ha) 6-6 Busam (CNE) 6-6

SHOT PUT: Brett Brooks (Wilm) 45-1 Iaroli (MO) 41-6 Waters (NR) 39-8 Troy Hedstrom (BL) 38-0 Darnell (BT) 37-6.5 Caldwell (Geo) 36-3 Molloy (BT) 36-1 Colin Swope (CM) 35-6 Justin Hogsett (BL) 35-4

110 HURDLES: Kellerman (Wi) 17.47 Lovins (Go) 17.74 Kistler (CNE) 18.5 Wentzel (NR) 18.52 Underwood (Geo) 18.68 Matthew Martin (CM) 19.23 Jacob Lansing (BL) 19.35 Haley (Go) 19.86

100 DASH: Malik Scott (Wilm) 11.94 Duty (NR) 12.01 Louderback (F) 12.08 Dunn (BT) 12.11 Owens (BT) 12.39 Hammons (NR) 12.42 Carter Frank (CM) 12.44 Carlo (Go) 12.63

4X200 RELAY: New Richmond 1:44.52 Wilmington (Garrett Stoffer, Brett Brooks, Blaize Johnson, Owen Thackson) 1:47.4 Goshen 1:47.46 Bethel-Tate 1:52.01 Clinton-Massie (Joey Vance, Braden Rolf, Garrett Newkirk, Marty Kreider) 1:56.14 Williamsburg 1:56.85 East Clinton (Michael Daniel, Dylan Day, Michael Horn, Peyton Garen) 1:57.05 Batavia 1:57.98

1600 RUN: Amundson (Go) 5:05.89 Ware (MO) 5:06.38 Earley (Wi) 5:17.45 Eyre (BT) 5:18.9; Campbell (MO) 5:24.73 Mason (Go) 5:27.63 Hall (Wi) 5:28.6 Henry Hildebrandt (Wilm) 5:29.14

4X100 RELAY: New Richmond 48.3 Bethel-Tate 49.47 Goshen 50.15 Georgetown 52.39 Wilmington (Malik Scott, Leyton Bell, Blaize Johnson, Owen Thackson) 52.55 Clinton-Massie (Eli Stiverson, Trey Brewer, Richie Federle, Marty Kreider 54.78 Mt Orab 5.34 Williamsburg 55.75

400 DASH: Jonathan Hairston (Wilm) 56.98 Iker (NR) 57.21 Zaine Cowin (Wilm) 58.06 Campbell (MO) 58.95 Landon Runyon (EC) 59.75 PR Ulrey (Go) 60.62 Caldwell (Geo) 60.66 Lengyel (Go) 61.05

200 HURDLES: Lovins (Go) 28.25 Ware (MO) 29.0; Kistler (CNE) 29.25 Dalheimer (BT) 29.59 Haley (Go) 29.6 Grimes (Ha) 30.82 Kellerman (Wi) 31.29 Underwood (Geo) 31.52

800 RUN: Ware (MO) 2:23.73 Van Frye (EC) 2:25 Richie Federle (CM) 2:27.37 Mason (Go) 2:28.94 Garrett Stoffer (Wilm) 2:30.85 Ryan (BT) 2:30.97 Belknap (Go) 2:34.5 Jacob Haun (BL) 2:36

200 DASH: Jenkins (CNE) 25.16 Marty Kreider (CM) 25.28 McCulley (NR) 25.32 Zaine Cowin (Wilm) 25.33 Jonathan Hairston (Wilm) 25.55 Newberry (Go) 25.92 Carlo (Go) 25.98 Louderback (F) 26.03

4X400 RELAY: Goshen 4:05.42 Bethel-Tate 4:09.38 Wilmington (Owen Thackson, Garrett Stoffer, Jonathan Hairston, Miguel Espinosa) 4:18.3 Batavia 4:19.68 Mt Orab 4:27.32 Georgetown 4:27.38 Clinton-Massie (Luke Lentine, Braydon Green, Garrett Newkirk, Richie Federle) 4:30.22 Blanchester (Hunter Smith, Bryan Bandow, Ryan Brewer, Jacob Lansing) 4:32.5

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-4-county-1.jpg