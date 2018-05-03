Lions de-claw Wildcats on BHS courts 3-2

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team was defeated by New Richmond 3-2 Thursday in non-league action on the BHS courts.

The Wildcat wins came at first singles where Hunter Miller was a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 winner and at first doubles where Cody McCollister and Brian Miller were 6-2, 6-3 winners.

Blanchester is 11-5 on the year.

SUMMARY

May 3 2018

@Blanchester High School

Singles

• Hunter Miller def Jon Lang 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

• Colton Wilson was def by Joe George 4-6, 0-6

• William Rannells was def by Chris Dixon 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Brian Miller def Max Walls, Cael Matthews 6-2, 6-3

• Tanner Kellerman, Clayton Schirmer were def by Matt Ellert, Jacob Ellert 4-6, 6-1, 1-6

