EC win over BHS gives Lady Astros 2nd place

LEES CREEK – Mackenzie Campbell had a bases clearing double in the sixth inning to break open a close game and give East Clinton an 8-2 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division softball action.
The win gives East Clinton sole possession of second place in the National Division.
Blanchester is 7-10 overall and 7-5 in the league.
Campbell’s three-run double plated three unearned runs for the Lady Astros.
“Another game where errors cost us,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “When you play a team that puts the as many balls in play as East Clinton does, you have to make plays when you have a chance. I have to give them credit for putting a lot of pressure on us defensively.”
SUMMARY
May 3 2018
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 8 Blanchester 2
B 001-001-0…..2-7-4
E 102-005-x…..8-8-2
(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-0-0 Dalton 2-0-1-0 Abney 4-0-2-0 Curless 4-0-1-0 Mann 4-0-0-0 Rose 3-1-1-0 Oberle 3-0-2-0 Phillips 3-0-0-0 Shank 2-1-0-0 Tangonan 0-0-0-0
(8) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 3-3-3-0 Smith 4-1-2-1 Campbell 3-1-2-3 Hall 3-0-0-0 Cooper 2-0-0-0 Boggs 1-1-1-0 Durbin 3-1-1-1 Dunn 3-1-1-0 Beener 3-0-0-0 Stoops 3-1-1-0 Christian 0-0-0-0
2B: B-Abney, Rose; EC-Campbell
3B: EC-Boeckmann
SAC: B-Patton
SB: B-Dalton, Shank
PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO
Blanchester
Curless (L) 6-8-8-2-1-3
East Clinton
Christian (W) 7-7-2-1-2-7
