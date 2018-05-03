EC win over BHS gives Lady Astros 2nd place

LEES CREEK – Mackenzie Campbell had a bases clearing double in the sixth inning to break open a close game and give East Clinton an 8-2 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division softball action.

The win gives East Clinton sole possession of second place in the National Division.

Blanchester is 7-10 overall and 7-5 in the league.

Campbell’s three-run double plated three unearned runs for the Lady Astros.

“Another game where errors cost us,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “When you play a team that puts the as many balls in play as East Clinton does, you have to make plays when you have a chance. I have to give them credit for putting a lot of pressure on us defensively.”

SUMMARY

May 3 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 8 Blanchester 2

B 001-001-0…..2-7-4

E 102-005-x…..8-8-2

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-0-0 Dalton 2-0-1-0 Abney 4-0-2-0 Curless 4-0-1-0 Mann 4-0-0-0 Rose 3-1-1-0 Oberle 3-0-2-0 Phillips 3-0-0-0 Shank 2-1-0-0 Tangonan 0-0-0-0

(8) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 3-3-3-0 Smith 4-1-2-1 Campbell 3-1-2-3 Hall 3-0-0-0 Cooper 2-0-0-0 Boggs 1-1-1-0 Durbin 3-1-1-1 Dunn 3-1-1-0 Beener 3-0-0-0 Stoops 3-1-1-0 Christian 0-0-0-0

2B: B-Abney, Rose; EC-Campbell

3B: EC-Boeckmann

SAC: B-Patton

SB: B-Dalton, Shank

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Blanchester

Curless (L) 6-8-8-2-1-3

East Clinton

Christian (W) 7-7-2-1-2-7

