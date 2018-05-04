Posted on by

Miamisburg defeats ROB tennis for second time


News Journal

For the second time this season, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School tennis team was defeated by Miamisburg. The young Hurricane dropped a 3-2 match on Thursday.

Wilmington is 6-2 on the season.

Parker Henry and Isaac Martini posted an 8-2 win at first doubles and Trey Reed and Ian Dalton were 8-1 winners at second doubles.

SUMMARY

May 3 2018

Miamisburg 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

• Claire Burns was def by Sekar D. 8-2.

• Jenna Taylor was def by Alurv D. 8-4

• Brenten Nielsen was def by Dardanelles P. 8-3

Doubles

• Parker Henry, Isaac Martini def Kyle B., Mathew H. 8-2

• Trey Reed, Ian Dalton def Cole C., Michael N. 8-1

Exhibition

• Taylor Noszka won 8-1

• Asher Fudge, Shayne Hendricks lost 1-8

• Dirk Rinehart, Chandi Sharma won 8-4

