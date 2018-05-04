Miamisburg defeats ROB tennis for second time

For the second time this season, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School tennis team was defeated by Miamisburg. The young Hurricane dropped a 3-2 match on Thursday.

Wilmington is 6-2 on the season.

Parker Henry and Isaac Martini posted an 8-2 win at first doubles and Trey Reed and Ian Dalton were 8-1 winners at second doubles.

SUMMARY

May 3 2018

Miamisburg 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

• Claire Burns was def by Sekar D. 8-2.

• Jenna Taylor was def by Alurv D. 8-4

• Brenten Nielsen was def by Dardanelles P. 8-3

Doubles

• Parker Henry, Isaac Martini def Kyle B., Mathew H. 8-2

• Trey Reed, Ian Dalton def Cole C., Michael N. 8-1

Exhibition

• Taylor Noszka won 8-1

• Asher Fudge, Shayne Hendricks lost 1-8

• Dirk Rinehart, Chandi Sharma won 8-4

