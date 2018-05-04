Top ‘Cat: BHS wins National title

For the second straight season, the Blanchester High School baseball team won the SBAAC National Division championship. The Wildcats defeated East Clinton 13-2 on Thursday to clinch the outright crown. The title is Blanchester’s fifth in the past six seasons for baseball. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Cole Ficke, Preston Griffin, Justin Ballard, Trenton Czaika, Jacksson Waialae, Mason Rector, Clayton Boyd, Chase Sicurella; back row, head coach Aaron Lawson, Eric Patton, Jack Davidson, Brant Bandow, Chris Farrow, Zach Dearth, Dustin Howard, Brody Rice, coach Bradon Pyle, coach Kevin Brown. Coaches who were not in the photo but part of the program were Alan Ledford, Andrew Freeman and Kyle Campbell.

