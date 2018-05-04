Massie boys fourth against big schools at Kings

KINGS MILLS – The Clinton-Massie boys track and field team finished fourth Wednesday at the Kings Invitational.

The girls were 10th overall. Kings won the girls meet with 178.5 points. Mason was runnerup with 121.5.

The top individual finish for the Lady Falcons was by Rylee Richardson, who was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.

On the boys side, Kings won the meet with Mason second and Anderson third.

Luke Richardson won the long jump with a best jump of 20-8.75. Scott Goings crossed the finish line first in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.55 seconds.

“Boys made a good showing despite not running a full line-up,” CM coach Scott Rolf said.

SUMMARY

May 2 2018

Kings Invitational

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Kings 133 Mason 108 Anderson 87 Clinton-Massie 76 Colerain 61 Roger Bacon 58 Little Miami 50 Turpin 50 Moeller 49 Western Brown 42 West Clermont 19 Kings B 8

HIGH JUMP: 1, Myers (RB) 6-2; 4, Tate Olberding (CM) 5-8; 4, Tanner Olberding (CM) 5-8

DISCUS: 1, Smith (Mo) 166-4; 7, Jacob Treisch (CM) 110-08

LONG JUMP: 1, Luke Richardson (CM) 20-8.75; 5, Tanner Olberding (CM) 18-11.75

POLE VAULT: 1, Sisco (LM) 13-3; 5, Bryson Mills (CM) 11-6; 6, Nathan Gibbs (CM) 11-6

SHOT PUT: 1, Robey (Ma) 49-2; 6, Tyler Beam (CM) 44-8.5

HAMMER THROW: Hickman (T) 117-10

2000 STEEPLECHASE: 1, Hanthorn (A) 6:58.63

4X800 RELAY: 1, Kings 8:23.16

110 HURDLES: 1, Scott Goings (CM) 16.55; 6, Bryson Mills (CM) 17.64

100 DASH: 1, Kiner (RB) 11.37

4X200 RELAY: 1, Colerain 1:32.52; 5, Clinton-Massie (Jeff Passarge, Christian Poynter, Deniz Yilmaz, Pablo Hess-Munoz) 1:36.69

1600 RUN: 1, Justus (K) 4:36.23; 2, Jacob Whitaker (CM) 4:38.53

4X100 RELAY: 1, Moeller 43.49; 7, Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Bryson Mills, Tyler Beam, Scott Goings) 46.95

400 DASH: 1, Witmer-Gautsch (Ma) 50.79

300 HURDLES: 1, Thomas (C) 41.52; 3, Scott Goings (CM) 41.61; 5, Alec McDonald (CM) 43.64

800 RUN: 1, Ingram (A) 1:59.48; 7, Jacob Whitaker (CM) 2:10.4

200 DASH: 1, Gause (RB) 23.62

3200 RUN: 1, Bowers (Mo) 9:55.87

4X400 RELAY: 1, Mason 3:305; 7, Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Will Calendine, Deniz Yilmaz, Tate Olberding) 3:47.22

=====

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Kings 178.5 Mason 121.5 Turpin 103 Anderson 91 Loveland 72.5 Colerain 53.5 Little Miami 32 Western Brown 29.5 West Clermont 21 Clinton-Massie 14.5 St Ursula Academy 13 Kings B 12

HIGH JUMP: 1, Klenke (L) 5-4; 5, Lauren Kropp (CM) 4-8

DISCUS: 1, Steele (T) 103-3

LONG JUMP: 1, Ewert (L) 15-10

POLE VAULT: 1, Jones (K) 9-6

SHOT PUT: 1, Steele (T) 36-0

HAMMER THROW: 1, Todd (K) 110-2

2000 STEEPLECHASE: 1, Klaber (K) 8:13.1

4X800 RELAY: 1, Kings 9:31.53; 6, Clinton-Massie 11:04.32

100 HURDLES: 1, Sullivan (A) 16.07; 6, Rylee Richardson (CM) 17.44

100 DASH: 1, Sullivan (A) 12.82

4X200 RELAY: 1, Anderson 1:45.18

1600 RUN: 1, Garter (K) 5:24.17

4X100 RELAY: 1, Colerain 50.12; 6, Clinton-Massie 54.7

400 DASH: 1, Gorley (K) 60.4

300 HURDLES: 1, Sullivan (A) 46.99

800 RUN: 1, Cooper (K) 2:19.13

200 DASH: 1, Sevier (K) 27.04

3200 RUN: 1, Maschino (K) 11:24.56

4X400 RELAY: 1, Kings 4:)6.82; 6, Clinton-Massie 4:35.92

