WHS unable to hold 6-0 lead, falls 7-6 to Spartans

WAYNESVILLE – Unable to hold a 6-0 lead, the Wilmington High School baseball team dropped a 7-6 non-league decision to Waynesville Thursday night.

Wilmington’s downfall came in the seventh when the defense committed three errors as the Spartans scored three runs to win the game.

“This is the fourth time this season we have been winning the majority of the game and lost by one run,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “We seem to get complacent when we get a lead and we can’t have that.”

The Hurricane is 10-6,

“We committed seven errors, three in the seventh,” said James. “Hitting in key situations and making routine plays is something that has caused us difficulties. That is the difference of us being 10-6 now, or 14-2.”

Four WHS batters had two hits each. Brett Bell had a single, double and two runs batted in. Stephen Krause had two hits and a walk. Ben McAllister had two hits and knocked in a run. Jake Vaughan had a single and first-inning double that plated three runs. Alex Meyer and Zack Eden had one hit each.

On the mound, Jordan Tackett, Skilar Jordan and Nate Lakes pitched for the Hurricane. Tackett struck out eight in five innings. He allowed just two earned runs and walked only one.

