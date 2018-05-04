Former Ohio, Western Carolina hoops coach Larry Hunter dies

FILE - Int his Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Western Carolina head coach Larry Hunter directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Cincinnati at BB&T Arena in Newport, Ky. Western Carolina spokesman Daniel Hooker said Hunter's wife Mary told him the coach died Friday, May 4, 2018, at a Cary hospital after suffering a stroke earlier in the week. He was 68 and had stepped down at Western Carolina in March after his team went 13-19.
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former Ohio and Western Carolina coach Larry Hunter has died.
Western Carolina spokesman Daniel Hooker said Hunter’s wife Mary told him the coach died Friday at a Cary hospital after suffering a stroke earlier in the week. He was 68 and had stepped down at Western Carolina in March after his team went 13-19.
Hunter won 702 career games, including 397 in Division I during 12 seasons at Ohio and 13 at Western Carolina. He also was the head coach at Division III Wittenberg from 1976-89.
His only NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division I head coach came in 1994 with the Bobcats and future NBA player Gary Trent. Ohio lost 84-72 to Bob Knight-coached Indiana.
