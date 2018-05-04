Former Ohio, Western Carolina hoops coach Larry Hunter dies

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former Ohio and Western Carolina coach Larry Hunter has died.

Western Carolina spokesman Daniel Hooker said Hunter’s wife Mary told him the coach died Friday at a Cary hospital after suffering a stroke earlier in the week. He was 68 and had stepped down at Western Carolina in March after his team went 13-19.

Hunter won 702 career games, including 397 in Division I during 12 seasons at Ohio and 13 at Western Carolina. He also was the head coach at Division III Wittenberg from 1976-89.

His only NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division I head coach came in 1994 with the Bobcats and future NBA player Gary Trent. Ohio lost 84-72 to Bob Knight-coached Indiana.

