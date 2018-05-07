JV ‘Cane tennis defeats New Richmond 4-1

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School reserve tennis team defeated New Richmond 4-1 Monday on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane won easily on four courts. Caleb Reed at first singles was a 6-2, 6-1 winner for Doug Cooper’s squad. Jacob Romer and Collin Webber posted singles wins.

Ryan Camp and Colt Smith had 6-1, 6-1 win at first doubles.

SUMMARY

May 7 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

• Caleb Reed def Matt Elliot 6-2, 6-1

• Jacob Romer def Nick Swisher 6-2, 6-2

• Collin Webber def Jackson Miller 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

•Ryan Camp, Colt Smith def Drew Maxwell, Chris Isaacs 6-1, 6-1

• Nigel Banks, Takaaki Nishino were def by Noah Gebhart, Griffin Saunders 4-6, 3-6

