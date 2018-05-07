Early outburst holds up for ‘Cats in 8-6 win

BLANCHESTER – A seven-run first inning was good enough as Blanchester defeated Lynchburg-Clay 8-6 Monday in a non-league baseball game at Bott Field.

“Good thing we scored seven runs in the first,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “Our bats went cold and we did not score another until an insurance run in the sixth.”

The win lifts the Wildcats record to 15-8. BHS will host a sectional tournament game on Wednesday against either Clark Montessori or North College Hill.

Jack Davidson had a hit and drove in a run for the ‘Cats. Dustin Howard also had a single and Brant Bandow had a double. Justin Ballard had a hit and drove in a run as did Cole Ficke and Eric Patton.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-7.jpg