Bulldogs edge Wildcats in season finale 3-2

The Blanchester tennis team dropped its regular season finale 3-2 to Batavia Monday in non-league action.

The Wildcats are 11-6 on the year.

Hunter and Brian Miller posted singles wins for Blanchester.

May 7 2018

Batavia 3 Blanchester 2

Singles

• Jacob Miller was def by Brett Moles 2-6, 6-7 (4-7)

• Hunter Miller defeated Jake Paulin 6-0, 6-3

• Brian Miller defeated Bryce Zenni 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Clayton Schirmer were def by Ethan Berger, Nate Watson 2-6, 1-6

• Ian Heeg, Tanner Kellerman were def by Jax Gibson, Cody Paulin 3-6, 3-6

