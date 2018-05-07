Bulldogs edge Wildcats in season finale 3-2

The Blanchester tennis team dropped its regular season finale 3-2 to Batavia Monday in non-league action.
The Wildcats are 11-6 on the year.
Hunter and Brian Miller posted singles wins for Blanchester.
SUMMARY
May 7 2018
Batavia 3 Blanchester 2
Singles
• Jacob Miller was def by Brett Moles 2-6, 6-7 (4-7)
• Hunter Miller defeated Jake Paulin 6-0, 6-3
• Brian Miller defeated Bryce Zenni 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
• Cody McCollister, Clayton Schirmer were def by Ethan Berger, Nate Watson 2-6, 1-6
• Ian Heeg, Tanner Kellerman were def by Jax Gibson, Cody Paulin 3-6, 3-6
