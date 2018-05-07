BHS wins slugfest 12-10, EC up next

BLANCHESTER – Greeneview was pretty good on Monday but Blanchester was just a little bit better in a 12-10 win in Division III sectional tournament play at the BHS diamond.

The win puts the Ladycats at 8-11 on the year. They will play at East Clinton in the next round 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“This game was just a good old-fashioned slugfest and we found a way to get the win,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Maddie (Curless, BHS pitcher) didn’t have her best stuff but she really battled through some tough situations.

“We made the routine plays (on defense) when we needed to. When a team is hitting as well as Greeneview was, you have to get outs when you have the chance.”

Kassidy Abney homered in the fourth to tie the game at 6-6. Jay Dalton doubled twice and Shelbie Rose had two hits and drove in four runs.

Grogg said Hannah Mann had a solid game at second base for BHS.

Greeneview had two runners on base with one out in the seventh but Curless recorded back-to-back groundouts to end the game.

SUMMARY

May 7 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 12 Greeneview 10

G 105-201-1…..10-15-0

B 321-330-x…..12-10-1

(12) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 1-3-1-0 Abney 3-3-2-2 Dalton 2-1-2-1 Curless 2-0-1-1 Rose 3-1-2-4 Mann 2-0-1-1 Oberle 3-0-1-1 Phillips 3-1-0-0 Shank 2-1-0-0 Roy 0-2-0-0.

2B: Rose, Dalton

HR: Abney

SB: Patton

SAC: Shank, Dalton

HBP: Mann, Patton

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Blanchester

Curless (W) 7-15-10-9-2-2

