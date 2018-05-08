Strong on Day 1

GEORGETOWN – Clinton County had a solid day on the first of competition in the SBAAC Track & Field Championships at Georgetown High School.

The championship meet willcontinue Wednesday at Georgetown with the finals in the remaining running events. The first event is schedule to begin at 5 p.m.

On Monday …

In the American Division girls meet, Wilmington is tied for first with New Richmond. Both teams have 50 points. Clinton-Massie is fifth with 16 points.

Cayleigh Vance of WHS won the discus with a toss of 92-11, just under a foot better than teammate Aaliyah Huff who had a runnerup throw of 92-0.

Vance finished third in the shot put (28-4.5), one place behind teammate Lauren Heard who was runnerup at 32-1. She tied with Mary Sizer of Western Brown with the title being based on second best throw. Clinton-Massie’s Anna Thatcher was seventh with a throw of 67-3.

Katie Lambcke cleared 8-6 and won the American girls pole vault. Emilee Pham of WHS was sixth with a best of 7-6.

Molly Lynch was fifth in the long jump (13-0.5). In the high jump, Lauren Kropp of CM was fifth at 4-6. Wilmington’s Jordan Snarr was sixth at 4-6.

In the only running final Monday, Clinton-Massie won the 4×800-meter relay with the unit of Emma Muterspaw, Katie Hughes, AJ Houseman and Nora Voisey clocking 10:24.56 to finish on top of the field.

Wilmington’s Sophie Burt, Sami McCord, Josie Nichols and Autumn Housh ran 10:37.52 and finished third.

In the preliminary running events, Rylee Richardson of CMHS posted the fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles (16.85). Hannah Joeckel of WHS and Carly Moritz of CM also qualified to the finals. In the 100-meter dash, Wilmington’s Sylena Baltazar and Izzy Coomer qualified for the finals. In the 400-meter dash, Baltazar and Burt advanced to the 400-meter dash finals for WHS. In the 300-meter hurdles, Kaylynn Woolverton of CM, Joeckel and Rhianna Madden of WHS will compete in the finals. In the 200, Baltazar and Joeckel of WHS along with Richardson and Molly Lynch of CM will run in the championship heat.

In the National Division girls meet, Blanchester is runnerup, trailing only Williamsburg 59 to 44.5. East Clinton is sixth with 12 points.

Blanchester’s Regan Ostermeier and her dominant season continued with a win in the shot put and discus. Her best of 38-4.5 topped the National Division shot put field. Lilly Brown of BHS was fifth at 31-1 and Rhylee Luttrell of EC sixth (29-1.5).

In the discus, Ostermeier had a throw of 109-3 to win easily. Saliya Geary of BHS was fifth (79-2) and Luttrell of EC was sixth (77-6).

In the pole vault, Blanchester’s Savanna Schutte was fifth (7-0) and Shilynn Massey seventh (6-6). In the high jump, East Clinton’s Brittney Wheeler was sixth with a jump of 4-2. Emma Malone of EC was third in the long jump (13-1) while Isabelle Harris of BHS was fifth (12-2) and Shilynn Massey of BHS was sixth (12-0.5).

In the 4×800-meter relay, the only running final Monday, Blanchester’s Alexis Davis, Savannah Rhodes, Mandy Gerlach and Olivia Gundler ran 11:03.6 and hit the line first.

In the running prelims, Asia Baldwin of BHS and East Clinton’s Emma Malone and Brittney Wheeler qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash. Baldwin then came back and put up the top time in the 300-meter hurdles (51.8) while teammate Becca Kratzer and EC’s Braylynn Malone also qualified for the finals. In the 400-meter dash, Alexis Davis of Blanchester qualified to the finals. Baldwin and Kenzie Cottle of BHS and EC’s Emma Malone will compete in the final of the 200-meter dash.

In the American Division boys meet, Clinton-Massie sits on top of the field with 52 points while Wilmington is third with 36 points.

Gus McCarty of Wilmington went over the bar at 12-6 to win the pole vault with Nathan Gibbs of CM second (12-0) and Micah Ferguson third (12-0). Bryson Mills of CM was sixth (10-6).

In the long jump, Massie’s Luke Richardson was the clear top jumper with a best of 20-10.5. Tanner Olberding was third with a best of 19-5.

In the shot put, Tyler Beam of Massie was fourth at 44-5.5 and teammate Nick Saddler was sixth at 40-3.

In the high jump, Tate and Tanner Olberding went 1-2 with Tate clearing 6-0 and Tanner going 5-10. Wilmington’s Dorian Taylor was fourth (5-8).

In the discus, Derek Davis of WHS was third (123-5).

On the track in the lone final of the day, Wilmington edged New Richmond in the 4×800-meter relay. The foursome of Josh Andrews, TJ Killen, Rory Bell and Simon Heys clocked in at 8:32.57.

Clinton-Massie was fourth in 8:46.43. The team was Logan Fisher, Christian Poynter, Jacob Whitaker and Tanner Olberding.

In the running prelims, WHS and CM put four in the 110-meter high hurdles finals – Bryson Mills and Scott Goings of CM and Zach Bradshaw and Dre’Aunte Singleton of WHS.

Richardson of CM was edged out by Matt Hodge of Goshen for the fastest prelim time in the 100-meter dash at 11.66 seconds to 11.64 seconds. Eli Schumacher and Grant Mayer of WHS also advanced to the finals. In the 400, Deniz Yilmaz of Massie and Kendal France of WHS advanced. In the 300 hurdles, Goings and Bradshaw will duke it out in the finals as the top two prelim finishers. Goings went 41.85 and Bradshaw clocked in at 41.96. Mills and Singleton also qualified to the final. Richardson then took his turn at edging out a runnerup by clocking 23.56 in the 200 prelims. The runnerup ran 23.6. Dorian Taylor and Schumacher of WHS also advanced to the final.

In the National Division boys meet, Blanchester is first with 43 points. East Clinton is sixth with 17.5 points.

In the high jump, Blanchester went 1-2 with Derick Bowman clearing 5-10 and winning the league title while teammate Chantz Dalton was second at 5-8. Patrick Dotson of EC was fourth in 5-8 and Cameron Yankey of EC was sixth with a jump of 5-4.

In the long jump, Zack Mitchell of East Clinton was runnerup at 19-8.5 and Lucas Thacker of BHS finished seventh at 16-5.

Matt Grogg of Blanchester finished runnerup in the discus (116-4) and fourth in the shot put at 36-10.5. EC’s Brendan Walters was third in the discus (112-10) followe by Reighdyn Bare of BHS in fourth (112-3).

In the pole vault, Blanchester’s Tyler Cochran topped 8-0 and finished sixth in the event.

In the 4×800-meter relay, the lone final on the track Monday, Blanchester’s foursome of Tanner Creager, Tyler Holland, Sean Holland and Ricky Davis ran 8:41.46 and finished third.

On the track in prelims, Bowman posted the fasted time in the 110 hurdles, a 17.12. Spencer Dissel of BHS also qualified for the finals. In the 100, Blan’s Brent Hopkins and Thacker along with EC’s Dotson advanced to the finals. In the 400, Aidan Henson and Todd Wedding of EC posted a top eight time and will compete Wednesday. Blake Richard of BHS will run in the final of the 300 hurdles. In the 200, Hopkins and Thacker of BHS and Dotson of EC will run again in the finals.

