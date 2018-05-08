Wilmington whips Winton Woods 9-2

CINCINNATI – Craig Schiff and Conner Mitchell combined for seven goals Monday as Wilmington defeated Winton Woods 9-2 in lacrosse action on the Winton Woods field.

The Hurricane is 7-7 on the year. They will play 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clinton-Massie in a regular season match. Wilmington will play at Wyoming 6:30 p.m. May 14 in the sectional tournament.

Schiff tallied four goals and Mitchell added four as the Hurricane whipped the Warriors.

Cody Cravens and Logan Frazier had goals for Wilmington.

“The defense played a stellar game,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “The offense woke up in the third quarter.”

Shultz said WHS goalie Conner Barton “made some big saves to keep the game close” until the offense kicked things into gear.

Mitchell was perfect on his faceoffs, Shultz said.

“Mitchell is having a special season,” the coach said. “His numbers are phenomenal for a sophomore.”

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-12.jpg