City Rec co-ed flag football registration begins May 14

Registration begins May 14 for the Wilmington Parks and Recreation flag football league, sponsored by the Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program.

The co-ed flag football league is for children in kindergarten through third grade, based on the 2018-19 school year.

Registration will run May 14 through June 11. Those interested can register on the Wilmington Parks and Recreation Facebook page or at the athletic coordinator’s office at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park. Register online at http://bit.ly/2018flagfootball.

Practices are set to begin the week of June 25. Games are scheduled to begin July 10. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Saturday through July 28.

Cost is $30 for Wilmington residents, with $15 cost for additional children in a family. For residents outside the city limits, cost is $40 for the first child and $20 for each additional child in a family.

All payments must be received by June 11. There will be a $30 charge for returned checks.

For more information contact Jody Drake at 366-6682.

