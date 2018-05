ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie baseball team advanced to the second round of the Div. II sectional tournament with a forfeit victory over Cincinnati Taft.

“They did not show,” Massie coach Brian Camp said.

The Falcons are now 11-9 on the season.

Clinton-Massie will face No. 1 seed Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 5 p.m. Thursday at CHCA.