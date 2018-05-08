Lady Hurricane shrugs off slow start, beats Panthers 5-3

MORROW – A two-run seventh inning lifted Wilmington to a 5-3 win over Little Miami Monday in a Division I sectional softball game in Warren County.

The Lady Hurricane advances to play at Kings 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“A great team win,” WHS coach Glen Blessing said. “We came out a bit jittery.”

Wilmington fell behind 3-0 after two innings but tied the game at 3-3 when Harlie Bickett started a rally with a solo homerun.

Going to the seventh, WHS and LM were tied 3-3. Courtney Smart singled to begin the inning. Two outs later, Olivia Veidt doubled to give WHS a 4-3 lead then Grace Brown doubled Veidt home with an insurance run.

Veidt set the Panthers down in order in the seventh.

“I’m proud of the girls for fighting their way back into the game and maintaining their composure,” said Blessing. “The girls made good adjustments after their first time through the lineup.”

Veidt pitched another walkless game, keeping the ball down and hitting her spots, said Blessing.

SUMMARY

May 7 2018

@Little Miami High School

Wilmington 5 Little Miami 3

W 000-300-2…..5-9-2

L 120-000-0…..3-5-2

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Veidt 4-0-3-1 Brown 4-0-1-1 Bickett 4-1-1-1 McKenna 3-1-2-0 Blessing 3-1-1-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 Spendlove 1-0-0-0 Smart 2-1-1-0 Hardin 2-0-0-0 Osborne 3-0-0-0 Partin 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 29-5-9-3

2B: Veidt, Brown

HR: Bickett

SAC: Hardin

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Veidt (W) 7-5-3-0-0-4