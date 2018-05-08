Mets trade former ace Matt Harvey for Reds C Devin Mesoraco

CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Mets have traded former ace Matt Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco in a swap of former All-Stars with careers sidetracked by injuries.

The deal was announced less than an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday night’s game between the Mets and Reds at Great American Ball Park.

New York designated the 29-year-old Harvey for assignment last Saturday, giving it seven days to trade or release him. The Reds decided to take a chance on Harvey, who lost his spot in the Mets’ rotation after four starts and was hit hard in four relief appearances.

Mesoraco’s career has been sidelined by injuries the last three seasons. He’s batting .220 in 18 games with one homer and three RBIs.

