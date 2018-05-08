Hurricane vs Lions in SBAAC tennis winner-take-all

MOUNT ORAB – It’ll be a winner take all showdown Wednesday as Wilmington hosts New Richmond with the SBAAC American Division championship on the line.

“We need all the WHS tennis fans to turn out at 4:30 (p.m.) and cheer on the boys,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

Both New Richmond and Wilmington have one league loss. The winner of the match Wednesday will have the outright SBAAC American Division crown.

“It will be a very close match,” Reed said.

Wilmington is 13-2 overall and 8-1 in the league.

Wilmington entered this position following a 3-2 win over Western Brown on Tuesday.

Brady Henry and Drew Moyer won a first doubles battle 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 to help secure the win.

SUMMARY

May 8 2018

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 3 Western Brown 2

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was def by C Roades 3-6, 2-6

• Jonathan Fender was def by N Hiler 6-3, 5-7, 2-6

• Avery Bradshaw def C Ryan 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry def J Fisher, S Hull 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

• Mason McIntosh, Jack Romer def C Eyre, C Fite 7-5, 6-3

Tennis match set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on WHS courts