WHS baseball rally comes up short, 6-4

INDIAN HILL – With six straight hits to start the game, Indian Hill scored early and held off Wilmington for a 6-4 win in Div. II sectional baseball action at IHHS.

The loss ends Wilmington’s season.

“The seniors will be greatly missed,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “A lot of these kids were freshmen on the JV team when I started coaching. Very pleased with how these guys have grown on the diamond and into young men off the field. They have dug the Hurricane baseball well much deeper for the younger kids. They have left big shoes to fill that’s for sure.”

Wilmington trailed 6-1 going to the seventh inning. Jordan Tackett, Stephen Krause and Ben McAllister singled to make it 6-2. Alex Meyer drove in another run and Nate Lakes had an RBI to make it 6-4.

“We battled,” James said. “The kids played well. We hit the ball very well, often times right at people. It was a night where a couple feet here or there and the outcome could have been different.”

WHS left nine runners on base.

“The outs we had were loud outs, that we hit right on the screws,” said James. “Frustrating.”

Krause, McAllister and Meyer had two hits each. Jake Vaughan, Lakes and Jason Wilson had one hit each.

