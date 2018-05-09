Beacon/Drayer offering sports physicals May 15 on Wilmington College campus

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Drayer Physical Therapy Institute are offering pre-participation sports physicals 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmington College’s Center for Sport Sciences.

Student-athletes who will be entering grades seven through 12 this fall are eligible. They must present an OHSAA form signed by a parent or legal guardian.

The cost is $10, which will be presented to the schools’ respective athletic departments. Payments are required the evening of the physicals and will be accepted as cash or checks made payable to Beacon Orthopaedics.

Josh Clarke, Beacon’s high school and college outreach manager, said his medical provider is “proud to partner” with Drayer to offer low cost sports physicals to students in the Clinton County area.

“With this program, we are able to provide a quality sports specific physical that meets and even exceeds the requirements of the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” Clarke said. “All proceeds are donated to each school’s athletic program to be used for athletic training supplies and equipment.”

The Center for Sport Sciences is located at 720 Elm St. on Wilmington College’s campus. The facility serves the college with academic, athletic and recreational applications, but also hosts professional medical clinics for the community that are operated by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Chiropractic Care of Cincinnati and Clinton Memorial Hospital’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center.

