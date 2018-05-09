Lions claim winner-take-all match with Hurricane 4-1

WILMINGTON – New Richmond won the winner-take-all tennis match with Wilmington Wednesday to claim the SBAAC American Division championship.
The league match took place on the WHS courts and went to the Lions 4-1.
Wilmington’s only win was at third singles where Avery Bradshaw defeated Joe George 6-0, 6-2.
SUMMARY
• Brayden Rhoads was def by Joel Bird 1-6, 0-6
• Jonathan Fender was def by Cameron Coulter 4-6, 0-6
• Avery Bradshaw def Joe George 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry were def by Emerson White, Cade Heflin 4-6, 0-6
• Mason McIntosh, Jack Romer were def by Luke Johnson, Jon Lang 3-6, 6-3, 1-6
