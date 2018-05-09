Errors doom EC in tourney loss to BT, 8-2

BETHEL – Five errors led to six unearned runs in East Clinton’s 8-2 loss to Bethel-Tate in a Div. III sectional tournament game in Clermont County.

The loss ends the Astros season at 9-9.

“We did everything we could to try and win that ballgame but five defensive errors hurt us bad,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “After each error, Bethel-Tate was able to get a base-hit behind it and score the runner.”

Carey said EC pitchers Brandon Norris and Matthew Hall pitched well.

“I wish seniors Justin Smith, Brandon Norris and Dylan Michael all the best as they have played their last game in the Astro jersey,” said Carey. “They have helped build this program into a winning program. We have continued to make progress the last couple years and will only continue to succeed.”

SUMMARY

May 9 2018

Div III Sectional

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 8 East Clinton 2

EC 000-002-0…..2-3-5

BT 011-204-x…..8-10-0

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 2-1-1-0 Michael 2-1-1-1 Arellano 3-0-0-0 Smith 2-0-1-1 M. Mitchell 3-0-0-0 Burkitt 3-0-0-0 Hall 2-0-0-0 Norman 2-0-0-0 Norris 1-0-1-0 Vadnais 1-0-1-0 Tolle 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-2-5-2

(8) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Reinert 4-1-1-0 Whisman 4-2-3-2 Day 4-1-0-0 Kilgore 3-1-1-0 Smith 3-0-1-1 Kaylor 3-0-1-1 Clements 4-1-2-1 Baker 4-0-0-0 Cecil 3-1-1-0 Runner 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 32-8-10-5

2B: EC-Norris; BT-Whisman, Clements

SB: EC-Michael 2, Z. Mitchell, Vadnais; BT-Kilgore, Day

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Norris (L) 4.1-7-4-2-2-3

Hall 1.2-3-4-0-1-0

Bethel-Tate

Whisman (W) 7-5-2-2-3-10

