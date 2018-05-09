Rice is right; BHS dominates Clark Montessori 10-0

BLANCHESTER – Brody Rice dominated Clark Montessori in Blanchester’s 10-0 Division III sectional tournament win at Bott Field on the BHS campus.

Rice surrendered just one hit while striking out 12 in the five-inning victory.

“This was the most dominant I have seen Brody all season,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “He was able to throw his off-speed (pitches) for strikes, which kept them off his fastball.”

The win puts the Wildcats at 16-8 on the year. They will play Clermont Northeastern 5 p.m. May 16 at Kings High School for the lower bracket sectional championship.

“We were in it mentally every pitch,” Lawson said. “The bottom (of the lineup) did a great job of turning it over to the top. We took advantage of some walks early. It’s always nice to get that cushion for your pitcher and defense to play relaxed.”

Dustin Howard swung the big bat for BHS in this one, collecting two singles, a double and four runs batted in.

Brand Bandow and Preston Griffin had two hits and an RBI each. Jack Davidson had a hit and RBI.

