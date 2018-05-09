Butts two top-8s at GVSU Last Chance meet

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Wilmington College men’s track & field senior Kalvin Butts recorded two top-eight finishes in field events at the GVSU Last Chance Meet hosted by Grand Valley State University Wednesday.

Lauren Stacy finished 10th in the hammer throw (152-8) and 12th in the discus (111-11) at the meet.

Butts claimed fourth place in the discus with a throw of 175-7.

He then came close to breaking current throwing coach Wayne Stacy’s program record in the discus, finishing in eighth place with a mark of 155-9. Butts was less than three feet from Stacy’s mark set in 1989.

The Fightin’ Quakers will return to action on Friday as individuals will travel to the Hillsdale Last Chance Meet.

