BHS girls, CM boys win track, field titles

GEORGETOWN – Asia Baldwin won four events to lead Blanchester to the SBAAC National Division championship Wednesday at Georgetown High School.

In the American Division boys meet, Clinton-Massie held off runnerup New Richmond and third place Wilmington to win the crown.

Clinton-Massie’s Luke Richardson won the 100-meter dash and anchored the winning 4×100-meter relay, which edged Wilmington 45.1 seconds to 45.8 seconds. Others on the 4×100 team were Christian Poynter, Bryson Mills and Scott Goings.

Later, Goings nipped Wilmington’s Zach Bradshaw to win the 300-meter hurdles.

Simon Heys of Wilmington won the 1,600-meter run then came back to pull off the distance double with an easy win in the 3,200-meter run.

In the American Division girls meet, New Richmond came out on top while Wilmington finished third and Clinton-Massie finished fifth.

Neither WHS or CM had a girls event champion on the track Wednesday.

In the National Division girls meet, Blan won by 22.5 points while East Clinton finished sixth.

Baldwin was joined by Olivia Gundler with strong days for the Ladycats on the track.

Baldwin won the 100-meter dash by less than a tenth of a second and then hit the line first in the 200-meter dash.Baldwin clipped teammate Becca Kratzer to win the 300-meter hurdles as well.

Baldwin anchored the 4×100-meter relay team along with Mandy Gerlach, Kenzie Cottle and Shilynn Massey.

Gundler and teammate Savannah Rhodes battled it out in two races with Gundler coming out on top. Gundler beat Rhodes to the line by less than a tenth of a second in the 800-meter run and just over a tenth of a second in the 1,600-meter run.

Rhodes then gained a bit of friendly revenge in the 3,200-meter run when she beat runnerup Gundler for the championship.

In the National Division boys meet, Bethel-Tate claimed the title with Blanchester second and East Clinton sixth.

Derick Bowman won the 110-meter high hurdles for the Wildcats.

East Clinton did not have an event champion on Wednesday.

Complete results will be published in Friday’s News Journal.

Blanchester’s Savanah Rhodes had a first and two runnerup finishes Wednesday in the SBAAC National Division girls meet at Georgetown High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_TRF_blan_rhodesME.jpg Blanchester’s Savanah Rhodes had a first and two runnerup finishes Wednesday in the SBAAC National Division girls meet at Georgetown High School. Mark Huber | News Journal File Wilmington’s Simon Heys (right) pulled off the distance double Wednesday at the SBAAC American Division boys track and field championship, winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Jacob Whitaker of Clinton-Massie was third in the 1,600. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_TRF_wilheys_cmwhitME.jpg Wilmington’s Simon Heys (right) pulled off the distance double Wednesday at the SBAAC American Division boys track and field championship, winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Jacob Whitaker of Clinton-Massie was third in the 1,600. Mark Huber | News Journal File

