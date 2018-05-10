WHS 3rd, CM 5th in SBAAC American girls meet

GEORGETOWN – New Richmond won seven events on the track Wednesday and took home the girls title at the SBAAC American Division Track & Field Championship meet at Georgetown High School.

The Lady Lions had 166 while third place Wilmington had 108 and fifth place Clinton-Massie finished with 47.

Massie won the 4×800-meter relay as the unit of Emma Muterspaw, Katie Hughes, AJ Houseman and Nora Voisey clocked 10:24.56.

For Wilmington, two champions were crowned. Cayleigh Vance won the discus (92-11) and Katie Lambcke cleared 8-6 to win the pole vault.

SUMMARY

May 7, 9 2018

SBAAC Track, Field Championship

American Division Girls

@Georgetown High School

TEAM SCORES: New Richmond 166 Western Brown 125 Wilmington 108 Goshen 50 Clinton-Massie 47 Batavia 26

HIGH JUMP: Maycee Duncan WB 5-0 Cortney Iding NR 4-10 Miranda Meyer G 4-8 Jocelyn Nehls NR 4-8 Lauren Kropp CM 4-6 Jordan Snarr W 4-6 Katie Lambcke W 4-4 Nora Voisey CM 4-4

DISCUS: Cayleigh Vance W 92-11 Aaliyah Huff W 92-0 Allie Bird NR 88-11 Hallee Williams WB 75-1 Emma Lewin NR 73-7 Amber Frazier G 68-11 Anna Thatcher CM 67-3

LONG JUMP: Maycee Dunn WB 14-5 Haley Carrier G 14-0.5 Trisha Winkelbach NR 13-8 Lizzie Duncan NR 13-1.5 Molly Lynch CM 13-0.5 Dakota Jones WB 12-10 Sadie Bowman W 12-9.5 Ashlyn Carey W 11-7.5 Ally Wellman CM 11-3.5

POLE VAULT: Katie Lambcke W 8-6 Alyssa Weitzel NR 7-5 Mikayla Honeycutt WB 7-6 Morgan Horr G 7-6 Claudia Kennedy NR 7-6 Emilee Pham W 7-6

SHOT PUT: Mary Sizer WB 32-1 Lauren Heard W 32-1 Cayleigh Vance W 28-4.5 Allie Bird NR 27-11.5 Anna Thatcher CM 27-4 Hallee Williams WB 26-11

4X800 RELAY: Clinton-Massie (Emma Muterspaw, Katie Hughes, AJ Houseman, Nora Voisey) 10:24.56 New Richmond 10:35.01 Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Sami McCord, Josie Nichols, Autumn Housh) 10:37.52 Batavia 10:49.12 Western Brown 11:16.36 Goshen 11:18.11

100 HURDLES: Jocelyn Nehls NR 16.64 Haley Carrier G 16.76 Hannah Lewin NR 16.97 Hannah Joeckel W 17.23 Brooklyn O’Hara WB 17.72 Carly Moritz CM 19.01 Madison Flischel WB 19.14

100 DASH: Aubree Story NR 12.84 Sylena Baltazar W 13.12 Morgan Riddle G 13.78 Brooklyn O’Hara WB 13.8 Izzy Coomer W 13.84 Haley Carrier G 13.85 Chloe Koeppe B 14.16

4X200 RELAY: New Richmond 1:50.99 Western Brown 1:54.39 Clinton-Massie (Molly Lynch, Rylee Richardson, Tyler Greathouse, Ally Wellman) 1:57.27 Wilmington (Anna Borton, Hannah Joeckel, Sylena Baltazar, Sophie Burt) 1:57.34 Goshen 2:00.74 Batavia 2:01.22

1600 RUN: Erin Ashley G 5:54.34 Jenna Burns NR 5:58.05 Carson Jones 5:59.34 Autumn Housh W 6:06.27 Madilyn Flandermeyer B 6:10.05 Aliesha Smith WB 6:19.05 Josie Nichols W 6:33.71 Jessica Benson G 6:39.72 Liz Shinkle NR 6:53.87

4X100 RELAY: New Richmond 53.62 Clinton-Massie (Molly Lynch, Rylee Richardson, Ally Wellman, Tyler Greathouse) 53.65 Wilmington (Anna Borton, Rachael Barker, Izzy Coomer,Sadie Bowman) 55.22 Western Brown 56.96 Batavia 57.41 Goshen 59.91

400 DASH: Sophie Leto WB 1:01.81 Hannah Wentzel NR 1:02.96 Sophie Burt W 1:06.96 Lydia Donley NR 1:07.58 Hanna Hughes B 1:13.72

300 HURDLES: Audra Compton WB 48.32 Brooklyn O’Hara WB 49.02 Jocelyn Nehls NR 50.06 Hannah Joeckel W 50.22 Kaylynn Woolverton CM 52.37 Miranda Meyer G 53.39 Rhianna Madden W 54.89

800 RUN: Sophie Leto WB 2:32.68 Caitie Biehle NR 2:35.54 Cati Hatfield B 2:35.77 Sami McCord W 2:35.78 Abby Swensgard NR 2:39 Katie Hughes CM 2:39.66 AJ Houseman CM 2:43.14 Josie NIchols 2:47.52

200 DASH: Aubree Story NR 26.36 Sophie Leto WB 27.51 Sylena Baltazar W 27.71 Rylee Richardson CM 28.08 Hannah Joeckel W 28.77 Molly Lynch CM 28.8 Lizzie Duncan NR 28.91

3200 RUN: Jenna Burns NR 12:41.69 Morgan Cravens B 13:12.77 Carson Jones WB 13:17.02 Caitie Biehle NR 13:20.79 Emma Muterspaw CM 14:02.52 Jessica Benson G 14:50.94 Skye Carpenter W15:26.17 Heather Fryman W 15:34.13

4X400 RELAY: New Richmond 4:23.59 Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Sami McCord, Josie Nichols, Petra Bray) 4:26.09 Clinton-Massie (Nora Voisey, Katie Hughes, AJ Houseman, Kaylynn Woolverton) 4:35.95 Western Brown 4:38.44 Batavia 4:41.53 Goshen 4:58.56

