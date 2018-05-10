Baldwin, Gundler lead Ladycats to 3rd straight crown

GEORGETOWN – For the third straight year, the Blanchester girls track and field team won the SBAAC National Division Track & Field Championship meet at Georgetown High School.

Asia Baldwin put on a show, taking part in four winning events as Blanchester finished with 179.5 points. Runnerup Williamsburg had 157 and East Clinton was sixth with 21.

The top finisher for the Lady Astros was third place posting by Emma Malone in the long jump (13-1).

For Blanchester, Baldwin won the 100 (13.44), the 300 hurdles (52.31), the 200 dash (27.64) and anchored the winning 4×100-meter relay (55.44). Also on the winning relay was Mandy Gerlach, Kenzie Cottle and Shilynn Massey.

Olivia Gundler was nearly as impressive as Baldwin, winning the 1,600-meter run (6:03.82), the 800-meter run (2:42.42), anchoring the winning 4×800 relay (11:03.6) and finishing as runnerup in the 3,200 meters. In the 4×800, Gundler ran with Alexis Davis, Savannah Rhodes and Gerlach).

Rhodes won the 3,200 meters in 13:24.68.

Regan Ostermeier was a step behind Baldwin and Gundler, but no less impressive as she won the shot put (38-4.5) and the discus (108-3) with relative ease.

SUMMARY

May 7, 9 2018

SBAAC Track, Field Championship

National Division Girls

@Georgetown High School

TEAM SCORES: Blanchester 179.5 Williamsburg 157 Clermont Northeastern 79 Georgetown 59 Bethel-Tate 48.5 East Clinton 21 Felicity 14

HIGH JUMP: Emery Kellerman W 5-3 Reagan Leanord BT 4-10 Leah Decatur CNE 4-6 Laura Wood G 4-4 Amanda Mitchell W 4-4 Brittney Wheeler EC 4-2 Madison Young G 4-2

DISCUS: Regan Ostermeier BL 108-3 Willow Kennda W 105-9 Aubrey Siekbert W 95-11 Sarah Hoog F 90-09 Saliya Geary BL 79-2 Rhylee Luttrell EC 77-6 Kiley Cooper CNE 66-5 Lauren Hadley EC 59-3

LONG JUMP: Kassi Billow CNE 13-56 Leah Decatur CNE 13-3 Emma Malone EC 13-1 Hailey Beesten W 12-7.5 Isabelle Harris BL 12-2 Shilynn Massey BL 12-0.5 Allyson McHenry G 11-7.5 Braylynn Malone EC 10-10.5

POLE VAULT: Lily Williford W 8-0 Carson Fishback CNE 8-0 Kaylee Powell G 7-6 Kiley Cooper CNE 7-0 Savanna Schutte BL 7-0 Grace Tigert W 7-0 Shilynn Massey BL 6-6

SHOT PUT: Regan Ostermeier BL 38-4.5 Willow Kennda W 34-1 Aubrey Siekbert W 33-3.25 Brooke Stiles BT 31-8.5 Lillian Brown BL 31-1 Rhylee Luttrell EC 29-1.5 Sarah Hoog F 25-6 Lauren Hadley EC 25-1

4X800 RELAY: Blanchester (Alexis Davis, Savannah Rhodes, Mandy Gerlach, Olivia Gundler) 11:03.6 Georgetown 11:40.15 Bethel-Tate 12:05.96 Clermont NE 12:23.79 Williamsburg 13:00.86

100 HURDLES:Lauren Ellis W 17.75 Lily Williford W 17.82 Rebecca Kratzer BL 19.66 Shilynn Massey BL 19.74 Trinity King G 23.14 Paige Bowman EC 23.87 Kassi Billow CNE 23.88

100 DASH: Asia Baldwin BL 13.44 Reagan Leanord BT 13.49 Camille McManus W 13.58 Emma Beesten W 13.61 Hannah Gregory G 13.88 Emma Malone EC 14.34 Brittney Wheeler EC 14.66

4X200 RELAY: Clermont NE 1:55.69 Williamsburg 1:58.09 Blanchester (Mandy Gerlach, Kenzie Cottle, Alexis Davis, Rebecca Kratzer) 1:59.79 Georgetown 2:02.38 Felicity 2:08.52

1600 RUN: Olivia Gundler BL 6:03.82 Savannah Rhodes BL 6:03.93 Emily Hart W 6:59.94 Winnie Jones CNE 7:25.96 Mayah Maham W 8:10.75 Alexandria Hughes EC 8:35.36 Ashley Taylor G 8:55.6

4X100 RELAY: Blanchester (Mandy Gerlach, Kenzie Cottle, Shilynn Massey, Asia Baldwin) 55.44 Bethel Tate 55.46 Williamsburg 55.98 Clermont NE 56.15 Georgetown 56.7 Felicity 64.29 East Clinton (Reese Morgan, Brittney Wheeler, Sarah Ross, Carlie Ellis) 64.3

400 DASH: Abby Puckett CNE 1:04.6 Camille McManus W 1:05.87 Alexis Davis BL 1:05.92 Amanda Mitchell W 1:09.8 Elli Hoog F 1:11.12 Danielle Williams G 1:11.15 Erica Pickelheimer BT 1:13.02 Abby Hill BT 1:17.09

300 HURDLES: Asia Baldwin BL 52.31 Rebecca Kratzer BL 53.83 Madison Moore G 54.68 Carson Fishback CNE 55.21 Laurin Ellis W 55.78 Madison Baird F 56.63 Lilly Williford W 57.98 Braylynn Malone EC 1:09.2

800 RUN: Olivia Gundler BL 2:42.42 Savannah Rhodes BL 2:42.49 Desiree Carter G 2:46.24 Belle Middendorf W 2:48.52 Sophia Rodriguez BT 2:52.56 Laura Wood G 3:01.66 Daphne Hamilton W 3:13.77 Alexandria Hughes EC 3:52.73

200 DASH: Asia Baldwin BL 27.64 Reagan Leanord BT 27.91 Camille McManus W 28.62 Emma Beesten W 28.82 Kenzie Cottle BL 29.52 Emma Malone EC 29.79 Annie Welage CNE 29.85 Diane Stanze G 30.09

3200 RUN: Savannah Rhodes BL 13:24.68 Olivia Gundler BL 13:50.43 Emily Hart W 15:10.84 Autumn Gregory W 18:01.24

4X400 RELAY: Georgetown 4:41.58 Blanchester (Alexis Davis, Kenzie Cottle, Mandy Gerlach, Rebecca Kratzer) 4:43.17 Williamsburg 4:45.09 Clermont NE 4:49.42 Bethel-Tate 5:07.71 Felicity 5:12.04 East Clinton (Sarah Ross, Carlie Ellis, Holly Bernard, Alexandria Hughes) 6:00.5

