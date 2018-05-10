Kings crowns Wilmington in softball finale 10-1

KINGS MILLS – The Wilmington High School softball season ended Wednesday with a 10-1 loss to Kings in a Division I sectional game at KHS.

“We competed well, defensively, for about four innings,” WHS coach Glen Blessing said. “Then the wheels started to come off and they pulled away.”

Wilmington had just three hits, but none from the top of the lineup.

“Our top four batters went hitless, which I would not have expected at all,” Blessing said. “Give their pitcher credit for keeping us off balance the entire game. And they capitalized on almost every mistake we made defensively.”

SUMMARY

May 9 2018

@Kings High School

Kings 10 Wilmington 1

W 010-000-0…..1

K 002-026-x…..10

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Veidt 4-0-0-0 McKenna 2-0-0-0 Bickett 3-0-0-0 Smart 2-1-0-0 Blessing 2-0-1-0 Flint 2-0-0-0 Brown 2-01-1- Hardin 3-0-0-0 Self 0-0-0-0 Osborne 2-0-1-0

(10) KINGS (ab-r-h-rbi) Schmidt 5-2-2-0 Corradini 4-2-2-2 Michalak 4-1-4-2 Rusty 0-1-0-0 Lodewyck 3-1-1-0 Barker 3-1-0-0 Medina 2-0-0-1 Fisher 1-0-0-0 S. Rhodes 2-0-0-0 Jules 2-1-2-2 Adams 4-3-2-0 Baker 0-1-0-0 J. Rhodes 3-0-1-0 Hunter 1-0-1-2 Galberg 0-0-0-0

2B: K-Schmidt, Corradini

3B: K-Corradini

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Veidt (L) 6-15-10-x-0-4

Kings

Galberg (W) 7-3-1-x-3-6

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-17.jpg