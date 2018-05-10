BHS tennis season ends at sectional

MASON – The Blanchester tennis season ended Thursday at the Division II Sectional at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“All in all it was a fantastci season with a great bunch of guys,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “Everybody is returning except seniors Josh Casteel, William Rannells and Jordan Stroud.”

Shepard said singles players Jacob Miller and Hunter Miller won matches at the sectional before being ousted. The doubles pairing of Ian Heeg and Tanner Kellerman also had an opening match victory.

