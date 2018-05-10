Massie loses heartbreaker to CHCA 3-2

CINCINNATI – The Clinton-Massie baseball season ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday with a 3-2 loss to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in a Division II sectional tournament game on the CHCA diamond.

The Falcons season ends with an 11-10 record.

“When you play a team the caliber of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, you have to play just about a perfect game,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “Ultimately they scored three runs, all of which were unearned.”

Massie’s Max Murray and CHCA’s Blake Sheffer were locked in a pitcher’s duel for most of the game. After giving up two runs in the first, Sheffer blanked the Falcons the rest of the way.

“We didn’t threaten the rest of the game,” Camp said.

In the first, though, Ashdain Adams ripped a two-run double down the left field line to put Massie up 2-0. The Falcons could have had more but left the bases loaded.

Murray gave up a run in the third but pitched into the seventh inning with the Falcons up 2-1.

“Max pitched a heck of a game,” Camp said. “He pitched a heck of a game. I really can’t say enough about his performance.”

In the CHCA seventh, the inning started with a CM error and ended with a wild pitch that allowed the winning run to score.

Murray finished the game with five strikeouts and just two walks.

In addition to Adams’ double, Massie had singles by Murray, Tyler Lewis, Bryan Kennedy and Alec Thomas.

Camp wanted to “thank the seniors for all their time and effort throughout this baseball season. I wish them the best of luck.”

Massie’s Max Murray http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_BB_cm_murraypitchEC.jpg Massie’s Max Murray