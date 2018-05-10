CM softball advances to sectional title game

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Northwest’s 2-0 first inning lead was short-lived as Clinton-Massie scored six in the first en route to a 15-2 five inning win Thursday in a Division II sectional game at CMHS.

“After giving up the early runs, it was good to see us come back and get six runs on five hits in our half of the first,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “I though we hit the ball pretty well. I was pleased with the way our defense played again.”

The Lady Falcons (22-3 on the year) will face McNicholas 5 p.m. Monday at Milford High School for the Cincinnati I Sectional championship.

Hailey Clayborn had three hits and drove in a couple runs. Two of her hits were doubles.

“She has been working hard all season behind the plate,” Lauer said. “It was a good night for her.”

Natalie Lay had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

May 10 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 15 Northwest 2

NW 200-00…..2

CM 670-2x…..15

(15) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-2-1-0 L. Carter 4-3-2-1 Lay 4-2-3-2 Sivert 3-2-0-0 Clayborn 3-1-3-2 Anderson 3-2-0-1 Miller 1-1-1-3 Doan 1-0-0-0 Carruthers 3-2-2-1 Florea 2-0-1-0

2B: Clayborn 2

3B: K. Carter, Carruthers

SAC: Miller

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Florea (W) 3-2-2-2-0-4

L. Carter 2-1-0-0-1-4

HBP: By Florea 2

