Astros tennis season ends at Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The East Clinton tennis season ended Thursday in the Division II Centerville Sectional tournament.
The Astros lost all five of their first-round matches.
SUMMARY
May 10 2018
@Centerville High School
Singles
• John Cline was def by Ben Holbrook (Valley View) 6-1, 6-3
• Hayden Pirman was def by Logan Connally (Oakwood) 6-0, 6-1
• Jake Howard was def by Aiden Faessler (Alter) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
• Alex Pence, Jake Olds were def by Mason Swigart, Devin Worley (Dixie) 6-3, 6-3
• Blake Bronson, Josh Cline were def by Makul Sharma, Reece Quigley (Miami Valley) 6-0, 6-0
