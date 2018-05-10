Astros tennis season ends at Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The East Clinton tennis season ended Thursday in the Division II Centerville Sectional tournament.

The Astros lost all five of their first-round matches.

SUMMARY

@Centerville High School

Singles

• John Cline was def by Ben Holbrook (Valley View) 6-1, 6-3

• Hayden Pirman was def by Logan Connally (Oakwood) 6-0, 6-1

• Jake Howard was def by Aiden Faessler (Alter) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Alex Pence, Jake Olds were def by Mason Swigart, Devin Worley (Dixie) 6-3, 6-3

• Blake Bronson, Josh Cline were def by Makul Sharma, Reece Quigley (Miami Valley) 6-0, 6-0

