Massie lacrosse clips Hurricane 4-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie lacrosse team defeated Wilmington 4-2 Wednesday at Frank Irelan Field.

“We all love a win, right?” CM coach James Godfrey said. “But this was not our best game this season.

“Wilmington came to play, mentally we didn’t. I’d like to give credit to Wilmington and the coaching staff. That team has improved a lot since our last game on defense. Their offense possessed he ball a majority of the game.”

Clinton-Massie goals were scored by Timmy Shafer, Brandon Williams, Corey Stulz and Nick Young.

Ross Lennon, the CM goalie, had an 84.6 save percentage.

“We never really found our stride on offense,” Godfrey said. “On defense, we chased big stick checks and big hits instead of staying in front of our man and doing the little things. We lost focus of our fundamentals and fell back into old, bad habits.

“This is an important game to these young men. They knew we came out flat but they never got down and kept working hard.”

