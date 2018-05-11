Ladycats claim 3rd straight SBAAC crown

The Blanchester High School girls won the SBAAC National Division Track & Field Championship meet Wednesday at Georgetown High School. This was the third straight National Division crown for the Ladycats. Team members in the photo are, from left to right, Becca Kratzer, Kenzie Cottle, Mandy Gerlach, Asia Baldwin, Regan Ostermeier, Olivia Gundler, Alexis Davis and Savannah Rhodes. Team members and coaches not in the photo were Shilynn Massey, Savanna Schutte, Isabelle Harris, Jade West, Ashlee Baker, Saliya Geary, Lillian Brown, Lily Collins and coaches Tony Blevins and Brian Damewood.

