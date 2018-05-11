Hurricane wins 3 but season concludes at CHS

CENTERVILLE – The Wilmington High School tennis season ended Friday at the Division I Centerville Sectional tournament on the Centerville High School courts.
On Thursday, Avery Bradshaw was defeated in a battle of freshmen as Centerville’s Ryan Peters posted a first-round victory 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Bradshaw ended the season with a 24-2 record.
On Friday, Jonathan Fender defeated Alex Robinson of Xenia 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round then lost to Joshua Giambattista, the No. 2 seed from Centerville, 6-2, 6-0.
The WHS doubles pairing of Drew Moyer and Brady Henry were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Brenna Fine and Gabriela Arelano of West Carrollton in the first round.
Will Owen an Rishi Appalaneni of Centerville knocked the Henry-Moyer pairing out of the tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Mason McIntosh and Jack Romer won a hard-fought battle with Trent Maloney and Seth Longworth of Edgewood 6-3, 7-5.
The Hurricane duo then lost a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Nathaneel Rudd and Austin Woods from Franklin.
Brayden Rhoads was knocked off in the first round by Heidi Orloff of Beavercreek 6-0, 6-1.
