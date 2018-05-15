WHS lacrosse season ends with tourney loss

CINCINNATI – The Wilmington High School lacrosse season ended Monday with an 18-0 loss to Wyoming in the opennig round of the OHSAA tournament at Wyoming High School.

The Hurricane ends its season with a 7-9 record.

“The playoff loss does not reflect the improvement that the team made this season,” coach Adam Shultz said. “This group of seniors should be reassured that the program is headed in the right direction.

“I’m really pleased with the growing interest in lacrosse in Wilmington.”

Shultz said WHS goalie Conner Barton “kept the game closer than the final score. He really played his heart out.” Shultz said Wyoming had the best shooters his squad has seen all season.