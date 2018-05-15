Sivert, Massie powers way to district title game

MILFORD – Victoria Sivert’s three-run homer lifted the Clinton-Massie softball team to a 7-3 win over Archbishop McNicholas Tuesday at Milford High School to give the Lady Falcons the Division II Cincinnati I Sectional championship.

Clinton-Massie (22-3) will face Eaton 5 p.m. Friday in a Division II Southwest District championship game at Mason High School. This is a change in days by the Southwest District Athletic Board website from when it was first reported Tuesday night.

“We made some good plays defensively that helped us keep McNicholas off the scoreboard,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “These girls know we have to keep playing good defense to keep advancing.”

Clinton-Massie grabbed a 4-0 lead but McNicholas scored a run in the third and two in the fourth to make it 4-3.

The Lady Falcons bounced back quickly on the strength of a two-out, three-run homerun by Sivert, who finished with two hits and three runs battted in. Her blast gave Massie a 7-3 lead.

“Victoria had a really nice at-bat,” Lauer said.”She took a 3-1 pitch deep over the left field fence.”

From there, Taylor Florea took over for the Lady Falcons. Florea went the distance on the mound, striking out nine.

Massie grabbed the early lead in the second inning. Sivert started the rally with a single. After a couple of McNicholas errors loaded the bases, Ashlie Miller executed a squeeze play to make it 1-0.

Florea then flexed her hitting muscle with a two-run single up the middle, 3-0. Kelsey Carter plated the final run of the inning with a run-scoring single.

SUMMARY

May 15 2018

@Milford High School

Clinton-Massie 7 McNicholas 3

M 001-200-0…..3-6-3

C 040-300-x…..7-9-0

(7) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-1-2-1 L. Carter 4-0-0-0 Lay 3-1-1-0 Sivert 4-2-1-3 Clayborn 3-1-0-0 Anderson 3-1-2-0 Carruthers 3-0-1-0 Miller 2-1-0-1 Florea 3-0-1-2.

3B: Anderson

HR: Sivert

SAC: Miller

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Florea (W) 7-6-3-3-1-9

