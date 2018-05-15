EC girls begin track, field post-season at MU

WEST MILTON – The East Clinton High School girls track and field team opened the post-season for county schools Tuesday at the Division III Milton-Union District meet at the Milton-Union Track Complex.

Rhylee Luttrell was the top placer among events that finished on Tuesday. She was ninth in the shot put (28-9.5).

The meet is scheduled to continue on Saturday with field events starting at 9 a.m. and running finals set to go at 10 a.m.

SUMMARY

May 15 2018

Division III Milton-Union District

@Milton-Union High School

HIGH JUMP: Brittney Wheeler NH

SHOT PUT: Rhylee Luttrell, 9th, 28-9.5

100 HURDLES: Paige Bowman 23.45

100 DASH: Emma Malone 14.44 Brittney Wheeler 14.87

4×200 RELAY: EC (Ross, Ellis, Morgan, Wheeler) 2:22.48

4×100 RELAY: EC (Ross, Ellis, Morgan, Wheeler) 1:04.31

200 DASH: Emma Malone 30.6; Reese Morgan 32.48

Rhylee Luttrell | News Journal File Photo http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_TRF_ec_luttrell2shotME.jpg Rhylee Luttrell | News Journal File Photo